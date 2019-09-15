In Pictures | Gandhi through the lens of traditional artists

It was from Mumbai that Mahatma Gandhi had initiated some of the most important movements for India's independence.

Between 1917 and 1934, whenever Mahatma Gandhi was in the city, he lived in Mani Bhavan. This iconic place, which is reminiscent of the great man and his philosophy, hosted a traditional painting exhibition, curated by the Export-Import of India ( Exim Bank), on the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

The paintings are by artisans from different parts of the country.