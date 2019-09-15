Multimedia

In Pictures | Gandhi through the lens of traditional artists

| Updated on September 15, 2019 Published on September 15, 2019

Mani Bhavan Gandhi Museum   -  Paul Noronha

A Gond painting of Prabhat Pheri   -  Paul Noronha

Gandhi at London, in a Pattachitra Painting   -  Paul Noronha

A Papier Mache painting of Ba and Bapu   -  Paul Noronha

An artist displaying his Warli painting at Mani Bhavan   -  Paul Noronha

A Kalamkari painting on lessons of life   -  Paul Noronha

A Mara ni pachedi painitng of the Dandi Yatra   -  Paul Noronha

It was from Mumbai that Mahatma Gandhi had initiated some of the most important movements for India's independence.

Between 1917 and 1934, whenever Mahatma Gandhi was in the city, he lived in Mani Bhavan. This iconic place, which is reminiscent of the great man and his philosophy, hosted a traditional painting exhibition, curated by the Export-Import of India ( Exim Bank), on the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

The paintings are by artisans from different parts of the country.

