A new study published this month in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences suggests that genes linked to heart conditions may also play a role in Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers found that people with heart issues face a faster decline in memory and thinking skills, with a 26 percent higher risk of dementia.

This highlights a possible shared cause between heart disease and Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia. Researchers found significant genetic correlations between Alzheimer’s disease and specific lipids, including LDL cholesterol, triglycerides and total cholesterol. They also discovered positive genetic correlations between Alzeimer’s and various coronary artery disease traits. Interestingly, while these conditions share genetic components, the study found no evidence of a casual relationship between them.

The study provides valuable insights into the genetic underpinnings of Alzheimer’s disease and its relationship with lipid disorders and coronary artery disease. While research is needed, this study offers a foundation for future investigation and potential therapeutic developments.

