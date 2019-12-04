Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group, and author of two books, "Lady, You're not a Man", and "Lady, You’re the Boss".
Multimedia
In conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group
|
Updated on
December 04, 2019
Published on
December 04, 2019
Published on
December 04, 2019
MORE VIDEO
In conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group
MORE VIDEO
In conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
Building environment models with multimodal data
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
The promise of trigeneration
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency
How VPF can boost your retirement kitty
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
‘Clients of ICICI Securities have full control over their funds and securities’
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Why homes in small cities may be a bigger risk
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
Daily Rupee call: Initiate long above 71.6
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Iran: Poetry in strife
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
The Adventures of Captain Underpants: ‘There is a part of me that just never grew up’
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Manu Parekh: The artist’s corner
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Buy less, think more: The growing clamour for mindful clothing
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Design thinking on the Arabian Sea
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
Creating a new image for Fujifilm
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Retail Report: Easing the Distribution Path
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
When marketers write novels
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
‘Fee hikes, such as JNU’s, will hurt social mobility’
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike: IITians are feeling the pinch
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
IIM-A fees and the crisis in liberal education
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Fasal Bima, a story of dashed hopes
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...