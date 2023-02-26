This conversation you’re about to hear to is a part of businessline’s Table Talk series, conversations with leaders on their life and times, and their businesses. In this episode, businessline’s Vinay Kamath speaks to Colgate-Palmolive India chief Prabha Narasimhan. For the uninitiated, Prabha joined Colgate as MD & CEO in September 2022. She is a commerce graduate with an MBA from IIM Bangalore. They chat about her long corporate journey, the growth path for the oral care business, her interests beyond corporate life like cricket, and the two years at IIM.

(Produced by Akshaya Chandrasekaran)