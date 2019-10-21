Multimedia

In Pictures | Assembly elections

| Updated on October 21, 2019 Published on October 21, 2019

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar rides a bicycle to reach polling booth for casting his vote for Haryana Assembly election at Prem Nagar polling station in Karnal on Monday

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and his wife Kanchan Gadkari show their inked fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur   -  PTI

An elderly woman comes out of a polling station in in Barpeta district of Assam, which held by-poll to some seats, on Monday   -  PTI

Engineers replace a VVPAT unit at a polling booth at South Nellayappapuram under the Nanguneri constituency in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu .   -  THE HINDU

A nonagenarian 90 year old ladyis helped out of the polling booth after casting her vote for the Astate assembly elections in south Mumbai , on Monday October 21, 2019. Photo By.   -  Paul Noronha

