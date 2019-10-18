In pictures | Mumbai's Mahim Park- a house for butterflies

The Mahim Nature Park is considered to be a great wonder for all the nature lovers, as it is built on 5-meter deep garbage in Mahim, near India's commercial capital, Mumbai.

The park is located on the southern bank of Mithi River near Dharavi - one of the world's largest slums.

The rich greenery of the nature park boasts more than 200 species of trees. These mangrove evergreen forest helps plenty of species of birds, butterflies, insects and fungi to thrive. Apart from the tree species, the Mahim Nature Park also houses 37 species of butterflies and 80 species of birds.