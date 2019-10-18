Multimedia

In pictures | Mumbai's Mahim Park- a house for butterflies

| Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 18, 2019

Double branded crow butterfly   -  Paul Noronha

Tiger stripped butterfly spotted at the Mahim Park   -  Paul Noronha

A common cerulean.   -  Paul Noronha

A picture of a common mime butterfly   -  Paul Noronha

Common grass yellow butterfly perched on a flower to pick up nectar.   -  Paul Noronha

The blue tiger butterfly   -  Paul Noronha

The Mahim Nature Park is considered to be a great wonder for all the nature lovers, as it is built on 5-meter deep garbage in Mahim, near India's commercial capital, Mumbai.

The park is located on the southern bank of Mithi River near Dharavi - one of the world's largest slums.

The rich greenery of the nature park  boasts more than 200 species of trees. These mangrove evergreen forest helps plenty of species of birds, butterflies, insects and fungi to thrive. Apart from the tree species, the Mahim Nature Park also houses 37 species of butterflies and 80 species of birds.

 

