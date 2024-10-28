The crowd greeted Narendra Modi and Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, during their visit to inaugurate India’s first private facility for manufacturing military aircraft in Vadodara.
+ 849.26
+ 224.05
-276.00
-222.00
-334.00
+ 849.26
+ 224.05
+ 224.05
-276.00
-276.00
-222.00
Narendra Modi and Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, inaugurated India’s first private facility for manufacturing military aircraft in Vadodara.
The crowd greeted Narendra Modi and Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, during their visit to inaugurate India’s first private facility for manufacturing military aircraft in Vadodara.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE