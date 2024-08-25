ISRO achieved a significant milestone through the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3. Almost a year after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, Indian scientists have shared their findings. These findings come from one of the rover’s key instruments and reveal new details about the moon’s surface that can impact future space missions.

ISRO achieved a milestone through successful Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 23, 2023. Chandrayaan-3’s rover reveals new details about lunar surface. Rover discovery can impact future space missions.Chandrayaan-3’s Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) has provided new insights into the Moon’s early history. The data shows that the lunar crust is formed in layers. It also supports the theory that the Moon was once covered by a vast ocean of molten rock.

Heavier minerals sank to form the lower crust, while lighter ones rose to create the upper crust. Researchers propose that an asteroid impact could have caused the formation of the largest and oldest basin on the Moon. Chandrayaan-3’s findings confirm that the Moon’s crust formed in layers after being covered by a molten ocean. The discovery of deeper crust minerals at the south pole suggests an asteroid impact that likely stirred the surface.

