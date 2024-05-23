Muneeb Amin Bhat, a Kashmiri techie hailing from Zungalpora village of Kulgam district in South Kashmir, has garnered prestigious recognition by entering the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)‘s ‘Hall of Fame’ for his remarkable contributions to spotting data breach vulnerabilities. Muneeb’s achievement underscores the global significance of cybersecurity and the critical role individuals play in safeguarding sensitive information in today’s digital landscape. Muneeb is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s in Computer Applications (BCA) through Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Bhat’s accomplishment serves as an inspiration and highlight the potential of individuals regardless of their background.
