Gunmay Garg, a resident of Punjab’s Patiala, is one of the 67 candidates who have bagged the top rank in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday.

Gunmay attributes his success to hard work and the support he received from his parents, teachers and friends.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, Waris Un Naveed has clinched the top position in the union territory with an exceptional score of 707 out of 720 points in the NEET 2024 entrance exam.

A record 24.06 lakh candidates had registered for NEET this year. The passing percentage is almost the same as last year, at 56.2 per cent.

