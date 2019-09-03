Slideshow

Slideshow: 25 years of Mercedes-Benz in India

Children suffering from cancer were given a joy ride as part of the celebrations. Photos: Paul Noronha

A child awaits a ride in a Mercedes-Benz car. Photo: Paul Noronha

Two children await a ride in a Mercedes-Benz car. Photo: Paul Noronha

Children await their ride in a Merecedes-Benz car. Photos: Paul Noronha

Mercedes-Benz has been present in the Indian automobiles market for 25 years. As a part of their silver jubilee celebrations, the company decided to give a joy ride to a group of children suffering from cancer.

Mercedes-Benz and Tata Memorial Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which stated that Mercedes-Benz will support 25 pediatric patients suffering from cancer.

