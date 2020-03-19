Slideshow

Business as usual at Koyambedu market

| Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

It's business as usual at the wholesale vegetable fruits and flower market at Koyambedu, Chennai.There were no signs of panic buying on Thursday morning.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

It's business as usual at the wholesale vegetable, fruits, and flower market at Koyambedu, Chennai.There were no signs of panic buying on Thursday morning.The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which manages the wholesale market, has denied rumours of the market having been closed.

Photos: Bijoy Ghosh

coronavirus
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
Chennai

