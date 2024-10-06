A sea of colourful umbrellas protecting lakhs of people from the scorching heat covered the sands of the iconic Marina Beach, as they occupied every inch of space available to watch the dazzling aerial display showcasing the prowess and manoeuvrability of the Indian Air Force’s aircraft and helicopters.

The mesmerising airshow by the Indian Air Force (IAF) coincides with its 92nd anniversary. The show entered the Limca Book of Records, with over 15 lakh people watching the colourful and scintillating performance of the nation’s air warriors and their more than 72 aircraft.

The entire beachfront and the rooftops of high-rise buildings, from Kovalam in the East Coast Road to Ennore, were filled with people watching the airshow. This is one of the biggest airshows ever.

Text: TE Raja Simhan.

Photo: BIJOY GHOSH The Sarang ALH Team’s helicopter aerobatics performance in front of the Chennai crowd on October 6.

Photo: BIJOY GHOSH An SU-30 MKI deploying flares as part of the Indian Airforces’ demonstration in front of the Chennai crowd on October 6.

Photo: BIJOY GHOSH The Suryakiran perform a flyby as part of their performance in front of Chennai crowds ahead of Air Force Day 2024.

Photo: BIJOY GHOSH Akashganga - Skydiving Display Team of the Indian Air Force, performing on the Marina beach, Chennai on Sunday ( October 6, 2024) Photo : Bijoy Ghosh

1 / 0 Massive crowd witnessing the airshow at Marina beach in Chennai to commemorate the IAF’s 92nd anniversary. The airshow returned to Chennai after a gap of 21 years. Photo: BIJOY GHOSH