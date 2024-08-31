The Chennai Street Circuit for the Formula 4 Street Car Race was granted a G3 circuit licence by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile on Saturday.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) licence landed just hours after the Madras High Court on Saturday had granted time to the organisers till 8 pm today to obtain the federation’s approval for the conduct of the event here.

The Formula 4 Street Car Race is the first-ever night race in the country, set to be held in the 3.5 km circuit.

Eight city-based franchise teams -- Chennai Turbo Chargers, Goa Aces JA Racing, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Ahmedabad Apex Racers and Godspeed Kochi - are participating in the event.

