Colors of Holi at Sonajhuri, Shantiniketan

| Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

Thousands of people across West Bengal and beyond celebrating Holi, the festival of colour at Sonajhuri, Shantiniketan on Monday.   -  Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

Thousands of people across the state of West Bengal and beyond celebrating Holi -the festival of colour at Sonajhuri, Shantiniketan on Monday.

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with enthusiasm across West Bengal as men and women took to the streets smearing ‘gulal’ on each other’s faces, while children sprinkled coloured water on others.

Photos: Debasish Bhaduri

Photos of the day: March 9, 2020

