Slideshow | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions ICGS Varaha

Bijoy Ghosh | Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

The ICGS Varaha, the fourth in the series of seven 98-m Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), was commissioned on Wednesday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh .The ship has been designed and built indigenously by Larsen &Toubro (L&T) at its Katupalli ship building yard in North Chennai   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiling a plaque to commission ICGS Varaha, at the Chennai Port on Wednesday. Seen along with him is K. Natarajan, Director General, Indian Coast Guard and J.D. Patil, Head of Defence, L&T shipbuilding Ltd   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

Ceremonial welcome being given to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the commissioning of ICGS Varaha, in Chennai on Wednesday   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

For slide show : Flag being hoisted after the commissioning of ICGS Varaha, at the Chennai Port on Wednesday , September 25, 2019.   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

The ICGS Varaha, the fourth in the series of seven 98-m Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), was commissioned on Wednesday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh .The ship has been designed and built indigenously by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at its Katupalli ship building yard in North Chennai.   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

The ICGS Varaha, the fourth in the series of seven 98-m Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), was commissioned on Wednesday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.The ship, which was commissioned at the Chennai port, would be based at New Mangalore under the administrative and operational control of Commander Coast Guard region (west).The ship has been designed and built indigenously by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at its Katupalli ship building yard in North Chennai.It also has some of the most advanced sensors and machinery as well as a 33-millimetre (mm) gun. It will be fitted with 12.7 mm gun with fire control system.

Published on September 25, 2019

Slideshow | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions ICGS Varaha

