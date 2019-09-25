Slideshow | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions ICGS Varaha

The ICGS Varaha, the fourth in the series of seven 98-m Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), was commissioned on Wednesday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.The ship, which was commissioned at the Chennai port, would be based at New Mangalore under the administrative and operational control of Commander Coast Guard region (west).The ship has been designed and built indigenously by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at its Katupalli ship building yard in North Chennai.It also has some of the most advanced sensors and machinery as well as a 33-millimetre (mm) gun. It will be fitted with 12.7 mm gun with fire control system.