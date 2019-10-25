Slideshow

In pictures: Dhanteras gold buying at Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai

| Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

People buying gold jewellery on the occasion of Dhanteras at Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai on Friday, October 25, 2019. Buying and gifting gold is considered auspicious during this day.  Photos: Paul Noronha

 

 

