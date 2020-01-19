Glimpses of the Mumbai Marathon 2020

The 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon saw the participation of 55,000+ athletes and people on Sunday, January 19, 2020. The Mumbai Marathon is the largest marathon in Asia as well as the largest mass participation sporting in the country.

The marathon saw people from all walks of life participate including Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, business tycoons and amateur athletes.

The Mumbai Marathon has six different race categories: Marathon (42.195km), Half Marathon (21.097km), Dream Run (6km), Senior Citizens' Run (4.3km), Champions with Disability (2.4km), and a Timed 10K.