Glimpses of the Mumbai Marathon 2020

| Updated on January 19, 2020 Published on January 19, 2020

Participants run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, in Mumbai on Sunday   -  PTI

Participants run on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, in Mumbai   -  PTI

Participants run on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, in Mumbai.   -  PTI

International athletes run on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, in Mumbai.   -  PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (C) along with NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal (to his right) inaugurates a dream run at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, in Mumbai   -  PTI

Participants taking part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon   -  PAUL NORONHA

Participants run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, in Mumbai   -  PTI

A man with an artificial leg taking part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 19, 2020. Thousands of Mumbai city residents alongside athletes took part in the marathon.   -  Photo: Paul Noronha

Sajjan Jindal, CMD , JSW Group running along with participants at the Tata Mumbai Marathon dream run on January 19 Thousands of the city's residents alongside athletes took part in the marathon.   -  Photo: Paul Noronha

Ethiopias Derara Hurisa at the finishing line winning elites category at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 19, 2020. Thousands of the city's residents alongside athletes took part in the marathon.   -  Photo: Paul Noronha

The 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon saw the participation of 55,000+ athletes and people on Sunday, January 19, 2020. The Mumbai Marathon is the largest marathon in Asia as well as the largest mass participation sporting in the country.

The marathon saw people from all walks of life participate including Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, business tycoons and amateur athletes.

The Mumbai Marathon has six different race categories: Marathon (42.195km), Half Marathon (21.097km), Dream Run (6km), Senior Citizens' Run (4.3km), Champions with Disability (2.4km), and a Timed 10K.

