IIT Madras: Drones take to the sky at Shaastra 2020

Bijoy Ghosh | Updated on January 04, 2020 Published on January 04, 2020

Participants during the drone racing league held as part of the annual Shaastra Festival of IIT Madras.   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

Here are glimpses of the Drone racing league held during the Shaastra tech-fest at IIT Madras

As part of the annual Shaastra Festival of IIT Madras, Students participating in the Drone racing league. As many as 17 teams from various colleges and flying clubs across the country participated in the finals of the drone racing league with the winner getting to walk away with prize money of Rs 50,000. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh.

