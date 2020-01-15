In pics: Makar Sankranti at West Bengal's Ganga Sagar Island

Many people take a dip at Ganga Sagar Island in West Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Ganga Sagar, the biggest island in Indian Sunderbans, is where river Ganga meets the sea. The devotees throng a beach outside Kapil Muni temple to take a holy dip at the confluence of the river and sea.

The place is also one of India's biggest pilgrimage centres.