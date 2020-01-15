Slideshow

In pics: Makar Sankranti at West Bengal's Ganga Sagar Island

| Updated on January 15, 2020 Published on January 15, 2020

Many people take a dip at Ganga Sagar Island in West Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

Being 'trendy': A pilgrim at Ganga Sagar. Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

A pilgrim at Ganga Sagar. Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

A Sadhu playing a percussion instrument at the Ganga Sagar Island. Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

A devotee quenching her thirst at Ganga Sagar. Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

A pilgrim walking towards Ganga Sagar. Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

A Sadhu playing a percussion instrument at the Ganga Sagar Island. Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

Many people take a dip at Ganga Sagar Island in West Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Ganga Sagar, the biggest island in Indian Sunderbans, is where river Ganga meets the sea. The devotees throng a beach outside Kapil Muni temple to take a holy dip at the confluence of the river and sea.

The place is also one of India's biggest pilgrimage centres.

