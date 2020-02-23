Slideshow

In pictures: American presidents who visited India

| Updated on February 23, 2020 Published on February 23, 2020

US President Dwight Eisenhower addresses the members of Parliament at the Central Hall of the Parliament House, in New Delhi on December 10, 1959.   -  The Hindu Archives

US President Lyndon B Johnson, with Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in New Delhi.   -  The Hindu Archives

US President Richard Nixon acknowledges the greetings of the people at Vijay Chowk near Rashtrapati Bhavan on his arrival. Richard and his wife visited India on July 31, 1969.   -  The Hindu Archives

US President Jimmy Carter with Swati, President Sanjiva Reddy's three-year-old granddaughter, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 01, 1978.   -  The Hindu Archives

US President Jimmy Carter addresses the public at the Ramlila midan, where he was given a civic reception.   -  The Hindu Archives

US President Bill Clinton with Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi in 2000.   -  The Hindu

US President George W Bush and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announce that the two nations have agreed on a civil nuclear deal, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, March 2, 2006.

US President Barack Obama delivers an address to India's parliament in New Delhi, November 8, 2010.   -  REUTERS

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, US President Barack Obama and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the saluting dais, at the Republic Day Parade January 26, 2015.   -  PIB

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, here is a look at the visit made by other US Presidents to India in the past.

