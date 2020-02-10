In Pictures | Highlights of Oscars 2020

Slideshow

“Parasite” creates history, becomes the first-foreign language file to win the Best Picture award. Along with this, the film also won the award for Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. Seen in this picture is Director Bong Joon Ho posing with the awards that the movie won.   -  REUTERS

Renee Zellweger holds her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Judy"   -  REUTERS

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for his role in the movie “Joker”.   -  REUTERS

Laura Dern poses with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in a "Marriage Story'' and Renee Zellweger with her Oscar for Best Actress for "Judy".   -  REUTERS

Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt poses with the Oscar.   -  REUTERS

Bong Joon Ho won the Best Director award for “Parasite”.   -  REUTERS

Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva accepted the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)"   -  REUTERS

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for "American Factory".   -  REUTERS

Karen Rupert Toliver poses with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for "Hair Love".   -  REUTERS

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for "Toy Story 4".   -  REUTERS

Marshall Curry won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for "The Neighbors' Window".   -  REUTERS

Taika Waititi poses with his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit"   -  REUTERS

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland accept the Oscar for Best Film Editing for "Ford v Ferrari".   -  REUTERS

Elton John won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"   -  REUTERS

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson pose with the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for "1917".   -  REUTERS

Hildur Gudnadottir won the Oscar for Best Original Score for "Joker".   -  REUTERS

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for "1917".   -  REUTERS

Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling won the Oscar for Best Production Design for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".   -  REUTERS

Anne Morgan holds the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Bombshell".   -  REUTERS

Idina Menzel, Aurora, and nine performers from around the world perform "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen II" during the Oscars show.   -  REUTERS

Janelle Monae also performed at the 92nd Academy Awards   -  REUTERS

