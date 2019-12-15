Slideshow

In pictures | Protest in Kolkata against CAB and NRC

| Updated on December 15, 2019 Published on December 15, 2019

Photo credit- Debasish Bhaduri

Photo credit- Debasish Bhaduri

Photo credit- Debasish Bhaduri

Photo credit- Debasish Bhaduri

Photo credit- Debasish Bhaduri

Photo credit- Debasish Bhaduri

Ever since Citizenship (Amendment) Bill got a nod from both the house, various states in the country have been protesting against it. The pictures below are from the rally that happened in Kolkota where the crowd stood against CAB and NRC.

 

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Kolkata

