Slideshow

In Pictures | Vijayadashami celebrations

| Updated on October 08, 2019 Published on October 08, 2019

On this day, women offer sweets to Goddess Durga statue that is kept at a 'pandal'.   -  Paul Noronha

Woman dancing post the 'sindoor khela' ritual.   -  Paul Noronha

Married women, on the last day of the festival, play with sindoor or vermillion at the puja pandal.   -  Paul Noronha

Vijayadashami also is known as Dasahara, Dusshera or Dasara an important Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year.

On Vijaydashmi married women in the eastern part of India play 'Sindoor Khela'. In this, they apply vermilion or sindhoor on the forehead parting of Goddess Durga and offer the goddess sweets, and beetle leaf before bidding adieu to her.

They also wear traditional saree and apply sindoor on each other while praying for a long and healthy married life. 

Published on October 08, 2019

In Pictures | Vijayadashami celebrations

In Pictures | Ahead of Dusshera, Ravana effigies come to life in New Delhi’s Titarpur

In Pictures | Modi-Xi Meet: Preparations underway in Mamallapuram

In pictures: Second Vande Bharat train to be flagged-off on Thursday

In pictures | BSNL unions’ lunch hour protest

In Pictures | Remembering Mahatma Gandhi

A day at the camel races

Slideshow | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions ICGS Varaha

Srinagar reels under business losses

Baltis at the border