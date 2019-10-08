In Pictures | Vijayadashami celebrations

Vijayadashami also is known as Dasahara, Dusshera or Dasara an important Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year.

On Vijaydashmi married women in the eastern part of India play 'Sindoor Khela'. In this, they apply vermilion or sindhoor on the forehead parting of Goddess Durga and offer the goddess sweets, and beetle leaf before bidding adieu to her.

They also wear traditional saree and apply sindoor on each other while praying for a long and healthy married life.