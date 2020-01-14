Slideshow

In pictures | Women-led anti-CAA protest in Kolkata

| Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

Just like Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, hundreds of women have been gathering at Kolkata's Park circus maidan to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

This women-led protest has been going for days now. People from all walks of life have been singing songs, holding up posters, and reciting poetry to show their concerns.

Published on January 14, 2020

Photos of the day: January 13, 2020

In pictures | Women-led anti-CAA protest in Kolkata

Photos of the day: January 7, 2020

Photos of the day: January 6, 2020

IIT Madras: Drones take to the sky at Shaastra 2020

India welcomes the New Year 2020 in style

Photo of the day: December 18, 2019

Photos of the day: December 17, 2019

Photos of the day: December 16, 2019

In pictures | Protest in Kolkata against CAB and NRC