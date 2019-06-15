In Pictures: World Moto Yoga Day celebrations

Big Biking Commune in association with India Tourism Chennai organised World Moto Yoga Day in Chennai on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The event was to promote Yoga as one of the approaches to fitness goals among the biking community. Long distance biking comes with lot of fitness issues like back aches, muscle spasms and shoulder pain. The event was to highlight that through Yoga one can overcome these issues. Over 100 bikers from different biking clubs in the city participated.

Photo : Bijoy Ghosh