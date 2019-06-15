Slideshow

In Pictures: World Moto Yoga Day celebrations

Bijoy Ghosh | Updated on June 15, 2019 Published on June 15, 2019

Big Biking Commune in association with India Tourism Chennai organised World Moto Yoga Day in Chennai on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

World Moto Yoga Day event held in Chennai on Saturday, June 15, 2019 to promote Yoga as one of the approaches to fitness goals among the biking community. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

Over 100 bikers from different biking clubs in the city participated and did yoga exercise in the World Moto Yoga Day held in Chennai on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

Bikers from different biking clubs participated in the World Moto Yoga Day event organised by Big Biking Commune in association with India Tourism Chennai on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh.

A biker is seen here doing pranayama, a breathing exercise, in the World Moto Yoga Day event held in Chennai on Saturday June 15, 2019. The Yoga event was organised by Big Biking Commune in association with India Tourism Chennai

A woman biker was seen exercising in the event World Moto Yoga Day held in Chennai on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The Yoga event was organised by Big Biking Commune in association with India Tourism Chennai. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

A woman biker was seen exercising in the 'World Moto Yoga Day' event held in Chennai on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The Yoga event was organised by Big Biking Commune in association with India Tourism Chennai. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

Big Biking Commune in association with India Tourism Chennai organised World Moto Yoga Day in Chennai on Saturday,  June 15, 2019. The event was to promote Yoga as one of the approaches to fitness goals among the biking community. Long distance biking comes with lot of fitness issues like back aches, muscle spasms and shoulder pain. The event was to highlight that through Yoga one can overcome these issues. Over 100 bikers from different biking clubs in the city participated.

Photo : Bijoy Ghosh

