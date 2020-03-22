Slideshow

In pictures: India claps their hands and bangs plates to thank essential service providers

| Updated on March 22, 2020 Published on March 22, 2020

Mumbai's residents express their gratitude to healthcare providers and others essential services personnel for their help and support, by clapping and ringing bells.

People in Chennai express their gratitude to healthcare providers and others essential services personnel for their help and support, by clapping and ringing bells.

People in Bengaluru express their gratitude to healthcare providers and others essential services personnel for their help and support, by clapping and ringing bells.   -  GRN Somashekar

Residents clap and bang thalis to thank essential service providers in Chennai   -  Bijoy Ghosh

A family in Mumbai express their gratitude to healthcare providers and others essential services personnel for their help and support, by clapping and ringing bells.   -  Paul Noronha

A family in Delhi express their gratitude to healthcare providers and others essential services personnel for their help and support, by clapping and ringing bells.   -  Kamal Narang

India express their gratitude to healthcare providers and others essential services personnel for their help and support during the Coronavirus pandemic, by clapping and ringing bells.

Photos: Paul Noronha, Bijoy Ghosh, Kamal Narang, Somashekar GRN

