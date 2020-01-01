Slideshow

India welcomes the New Year 2020 in style

| Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

Youth enjoying the New Year celebration-2020 in Hyderabad .   -  THE HINDU

New Year Celebrations at Lakaram Tank band in Khammam on Tuesday.   -  THE HINDU

Peopleat the historic Gateway of India on the eve of New Year, in Mumbai   -  PTI

People welcoming the New Year at the Beach Road at the stroke of midnight in Visakhapatnam.   -  THE HINDU

People record fireworks on the eve of New Year in Kochi   -  PTI

Glimpses of people across India welcoming in the New Year 2020.

Photo Credits: The Hindu

Published on January 01, 2020
photography

