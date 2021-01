Over 3 lakh people across India are expected to be inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, by the evening of January 16

The shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities as part of the first phase of the Vaccination.

Photos: PTI, The Hindu, Bijoy Ghosh, Kamal Narang