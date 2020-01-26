Slideshow

Indians celebrate 71st Republic Day

| Updated on January 26, 2020 Published on January 26, 2020

Mi-17 V5 helicpoters flying in a inverted Y formation during the 71st Republic Day Celebrations at the Rajpath in New Delhi.   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Bird's-eye view of the Rajpath the 71st Republic Day Celebration at the Rajpath.in New Delhi   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Contingent marching at the Rajpath the 71st Republic Day Celebration at the Rajpath.in New Delhi   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Fly past during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath .in New Delhi   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Tamil Nadu tableau rolling down the Rajpath the 71st Republic Day Celebration at the Rajpath.in New Delhi   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

The Hercules military transport aircraft designed to serve military logistics doing a flyby during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Flyby during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Celebrations for the 71st Republic Day began on Sunday in the national capital with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in attendance as the chief guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

Most ministers of the Modi government, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present on the occasion along with former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Deve Gowda, and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Published on January 26, 2020
photography

