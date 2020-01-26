Indians celebrate 71st Republic Day

Celebrations for the 71st Republic Day began on Sunday in the national capital with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in attendance as the chief guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

Most ministers of the Modi government, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present on the occasion along with former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Deve Gowda, and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.