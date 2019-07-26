Slideshow

In pics: International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem

Paul Noronha | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

Flamingos seen at a construction site in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Bird of a feather flock together - flamingos at a mangrove in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

The construction of the Mumbai trans harbour link between Sewri and Nhava, Navi Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

A flock of flamingos. Photo: Paul Noronha   -  Paul Noronha

A migratory bird at the Thane Creek Mangrove, Navi Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

An Egret hunting for its prey at the Sewri Mangrove in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

The International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem was adopted by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2015. It is celebrated each year on July 26 and aims to raise awareness of the importance of mangroves as “a unique, special and vulnerable ecosystem”. It also aims to promote solutions for their sustainable management, conservation and uses.

