JP Nadda becomes BJP president

| Updated on January 20, 2020 Published on January 20, 2020

Newly elected BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda at a facilitation ceremony at party office, in New Delhi, on January 20, 2020   -  Kamal Narang

PM Narendra Modi speaks to JP Nadda   -  Kamal Narang

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets JP Nadda   -  Kamal Narang

