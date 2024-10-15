Heavy rain lashed several parts of #Chennai on October 15 as the city embraced monsoon. Waterlogging witnessed in Koyambedu area of Chennai after incessant rainfall in the area. The IMD has predicted heavy to very-heavy rains across Tamil Nadu over the next three days.

Photos: Bijoy Ghosh

People with vehicles wade through rainwater in Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation staff pumping out water from stagnated streets

GCC team dug up roads in low lying areas to drain stagnant water

Boats being moved to low lying areas for rescue operations in Chennai.

Commuters had a tough time navigating through a water-logged T Nagar

