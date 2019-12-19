Slideshow

Photo of the day: December 18, 2019

Sardar Patel Motera Stadium construction work is in final stage at Ahmedabad. This will be the World Largest Stadium with capacity of 1,10,000 spectators and will be ready for inauguration in March 2020. This Stadium will have the facility of 360 degree view without any obstacle and shadow-less lighting. - Photo : Vijay Soneji   -  THE HINDU

After a gap of four and half months, the historic Jamia Masjid was thrown open to the public in Srinagar. - Photo: Nissar Ahmad   -  THE HINDU

Lenin, a tech-savvy farmer at Vandanam village of Khammam district in Telangana, uses a hired drone for spraying pesticides. He seeks to harness drone technology for saving time and cost of manual spraying. - Photo: G.N. Rao   -  THE HINDU

Tourist boats anchored around the shore of Gateway of India, the landmark of Mumbai city, for ferrying tourist to Elephanta Island and for a joy ride during the winter vacation. - Photo: Paul Noronha   -  PAUL NORONHA

New College students protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), at the college campus in Royapettah, Chennai, on Wednesday. - Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam   -  THE HINDU

