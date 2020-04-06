Slideshow

Photos of the day: April 06, 2020

| Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

People gather outside a ration distribution centre in Patna to collect essential items. Pic: PTI

A deserted Vikas Marg at 10 am, a rare sight during the rush hour, in New Delhi. Pic: PTI

In yet another attempt to keep residents indoors, mobile grocery markets have been launched in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, to supply essential items in small quantities. Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy/The Hindu

A massive coronavirus painting to create awareness about the pandemic put up on Cuddalore Road, Puducherry. Photo: S.S. Kumar/The Hindu

Zomato delivery boys flash their mobile torch lights in Mumbai to participate in the county's symbolic 'fight' against the pandemic, on Sunday. Photo: Paul Noronha

