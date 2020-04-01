Slideshow

Photos of the day: April 1, 2020

April 01, 2020

Migrant workers and their families travel in an e-rickshaw to their villages from Prayagraj amid the nationwide lockdown.   -  PTI

The Tamil Nadu Fire Service Department and Chennai Corporation spray disinfectants on the exterior of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital using a Bronto skylift in Chennai. The hospital is treating several Covid-19 patients.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

A water valve controller with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on duty in Bengaluru. India has entered Day 8 of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, under which only essential services are allowed.   -  Somashekar G R N

Customers queue up outside a bank branch to withdraw cash and pension in New Delhi.   -  Kamal Narang

A vegetable vendor outside an apartment complex waits for buyers in Mumbai.   -  Paul Noronha

