Photos of the day: April 13, 2020

April 13, 2020

A man supports his mother as she stands in a queue outside a bank to withdraw Covid-19 relief money from her Jan Dhan account at Santipur in West Bengal's Nadia district.   -  PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, wearing a home-made mask, arrives at North Block, New Delhi.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Bengaluru traffic police have painted a 'coronavirus' at a traffic junction in Anjana Nagar as part of an awareness campaign.   -  BUSINESS LINE

A couple wearing masks walks down a deserted street in Mumbai. The BMC has made masks mandatory in public places.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Ahead of Tamil New Year's day, which falls on Tuesday, people throng flower shops at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai.   -  BUSINESS LINE

