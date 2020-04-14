Slideshow

Photos of the day: April 14, 2020

Security personnel convince devotees taking a dip in the Ganga in Patna, on the occasion of the Satuani festival, to head home.   -  PTI

Fishermen in country boats with their catch in Pamban, in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district.   -  L. Balachandar

A Mumbai resident draws a rangoli outside her house on the occasion of Tamil New Year's Day.   -  Paul Noronha

The residents of a street in Besant Nagar, Chennai, have put up barriers to prevent the entry of outsiders.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Hawkers in New Delhi, who were mostly dependent on daily wage-earning customers, have been left in the lurch with unsold goods.   -  Kamal Narang

 

