Photos of the day: April 15, 2020

April 15, 2020

A vegetable vendor displays a placard saying 'No Mask - No Sales' in Khammam, Telangana.   -  THE HINDU

Residents of Dodda Gollarahatti, Bengaluru, in a long queue to collect the free half-litre milk provided by the government.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Summer flowers bloom on a deserted road in the western suburbs of Mumbai on Day 22 of the lockdown.   -  BUSINESS LINE

'White' ration cardholders form queues in front of banks and customer service centres in Adilabad to withdraw the Rs 1,500 deposited in their accounts by the Telangana government for grocery purchases.   -  THE HINDU

New Delhi's Rui Mandi, a wholesale market for imitation jewellery, wears a deserted look.   -  BUSINESS LINE

