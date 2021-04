People arriving at Kempegowda Bus Stand are depending upon on Private buses, max cabs and Auto Rickshaw, as the only mode of transport to their destinations, during the indefinite Road Transport Corporation (RTC) strike over employees salary revision and various other demands, in Bengaluru Though the government has roped in private operators to make alternative arrangements. The government has also warned of all possible action within the legal framework against the striking employees including invoking the Karnataka essential services maintenance act. - The Hindu