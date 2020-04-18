Slideshow

Photos of the day: April 18, 2020

| Updated on April 18, 2020 Published on April 18, 2020

Tourist boats lay anchored at the Chilika Lagoon Balugaon jetty in Odisha.   -  THE HINDU

A vendor sells mangoes on a pavement in Mumbai at Rs 800 a dozen. Due to the lockdown, just 2 per cent of the crop is estimated to have reached the market so far.   -  Photo: Paul Noronha

A street vendor sells homemade masks at Rs 30 apiece at the Kengeri Satellite Town in Bengaluru.   -  Photo: Somashekar G R N

Wearing a helmet modelled after the coronavirus, a volunteer in Karad, Maharashtra, urges locals to stay indoors.   -  PTI

Kolkata: A view of Victoria Memorial on World Heritage Day during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI18-04-2020_000061B)   -  PTI

