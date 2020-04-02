Slideshow

Photos of the day: April 2, 2020

| Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

A worker cleans a railway coach, to be used as an isolation ward for Covid-19 patients, in Patna. - PTI

Bengaluru traffic police put up a sketch of the coronavirus at a traffic junction to raise awareness of the infection among motorists. Photo: GRN Somashekar

Local residents help the needy amid the lockdown, in West Delhi. Pic: Kamal Narang

A devotee feeds a cow outside a closed temple on the occasion of Rama Navami, in Jabalpur. - PTI

On the ninth day of the lockdown, daily wage workers wait to collect foodgrains distributed by a local NGO in Mumbai. Pic: Paul Noronha

