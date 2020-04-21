Slideshow

Photos of the day April 21, 2020

Tunia Anna Cherian_4795 | Updated on April 21, 2020 Published on April 21, 2020

Children collect mangoes that have fallen off trees due to a stormy wind with thundershower, in Nabadwip, West Bengal.   -  PTI

Women queue up in front of a customer service point at Bagan Para, in Assam's Baksa district, to collect the Rs 500 sanctioned to each them under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.   -  PTI

A woman performs a pooja at a temple in Bengaluru while people queue up to collect the free milk distributed by the State government every day.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Letters are sorted at the Mount Road Post Office, Chennai. Though the operations had never stopped, it is only since Monday that the staff have been reporting to work in larger numbers.   -  BUSINESS LINE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visiting coronavirus affected places in Kolkata on Tuesday   -  Debasish Bhaduri

A madari (roadside entertainer) in New Delhi pedals a cycle with a pair of monkeys to collect food.   -  THE HINDU

