Photos of the day April 23, 2020

A view of gulmohar trees in blossom along a deserted street in Prayagraj.   -  PTI

Residents greet police personnel conducting a march amid the lockdown, in Jodhpur.   -  PTI

Women workers engage in desilting work as part of an MGNREGS project at Nidigattu village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district.   -  THE HINDU

Bullock carts are used to ferry essential goods, in New Delhi.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Chennai police have started releasing vehicles seized for violating the lockdown rules.   -  BUSINESS LINE

