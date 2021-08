The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for Southern Circle and officials began the statutory inspection and give the clearance for commercial operations by BMRCL, on Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line, arriving at Rajarajeshwari nagar station from Nayandahalli on Mysuru road, in Bengaluru The 7.53 km line, is an extension of the Purple Line, has six elevated stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnana Bharathi, Pattanagere, Mailasandra and Kengeri Bus Terminal. - The Hindu