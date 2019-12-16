Slideshow

Photos of the day: December 16, 2019

| Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

A woman from the North-East setting up a roadside shop that sells warm clothing in South Mumbai as the Mumbai’s minimum temperatures doped to 18’C.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) recruits jubilate after their passing out parade at the Police Training College in Moradabad   -  PTI

Police personnel outside Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama college as students protest against the amended Citizenship Act and indulged in stone pelting, in Lucknow   -  PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking to the streets of Kolkata, protesting against amendments to the Citizenship Act and “attempts to divide the country on communal lines”.   -  Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

A man ride a shikara on Dal lake backdrop snow covered mountains during sunny day in Srinagar   -  THE HINDU

Published on December 16, 2019
photography

Photos of the day: December 16, 2019

In pictures | Protest in Kolkata against CAB and NRC

Photos of the day: December 13, 2019

Photos of the day: December 12, 2019

Photos of the day: December 9, 2019

Photos of the day: December 6, 2019

Photos of the day: December 3, 2019

Slideshow | The President's Bodyguard

Photos of the day: December 2, 2019

Photos of the day: November 29, 2019