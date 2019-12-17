Slideshow

Photos of the day: December 17, 2019

| Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

Christmas spirit: Colourful decorations are on sale at Crawford market in Mumbai, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. - Photo: Paul Noronha   -  PAUL NORONHA

Poor visibility: People crossing railway tracks during fog, at a railway station in Amritsar, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. - Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Nirbhaya rape case victim's parents seen outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi, on Tuesday. The apex court on Tuesday to hear the review petition filed by the Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts who are on death row in the case. - Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Brick-bats: Anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters clash with the police at Seelampur in New Delhi, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. - Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Protesters taking out a march as part of the hartal called by various organisations including the SDPI and Welfare Party against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kochi, on Tuesday. - Photo: Thulasi Kakkat   -  The Hindu

