Photos of the day: December 2, 2019

| Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi welcoming Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on December 2, 2019. - Photo: Kamal Narang

Buddhist monks and devotees from Indonesia take part in a procession during the International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony at the world heritage Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, on Monday, December 2, 2019. - PTI

Thanksgiving Monday (December 2, 2019)! It was a Thanksgiving of a different sort. All sorts of garbage thrown into the sea were returned with thanks by the Bay of Bengal during the weekend rains. The beach at the Foreshore Estate shore in Chennai presented a pathetic picture Monday morning. Another reminder of the Biblical phrase `As you sow so shall you reap' . Photo: Bijoy Ghosh.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members wearing black bands raise slogans during a protest against the rape and brutal murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad last week, in New Delhi on December 2, 2019. - PTI

A pot maker works in Kumbharwada, the potters' colony in Dharavi, Mumbai. Kumbharwada is spread on over 12 acres in Dharavi and provides a livelihood to 1500 potters families. Photo: Paul Noronha.

