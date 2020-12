Prices of vegetables in Delhi markets are 15 to 20 per cent dearer with key entry points to the capital are blocked by farmers protesting for annulling of recently enacted farm laws. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand apart from other States are taking part in an agitation which lasted for six days so far. in New Delhi. on 02.12.20. Photo:Kamal Narang - BusinessLine