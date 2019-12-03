Slideshow

Photos of the day: December 3, 2019

| Updated on December 03, 2019 Published on December 03, 2019

Survivors of the Bhopal Gas tragedy burning an effigy of Union carbide and Dow Chemicals while staging protest on its 35th anniversary in Bhopal on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Photo: A.M.Faruqui/The Hindu

Greater Chennai Corporation arranged an accessible safe and eco-friendly pathway across the beach from service lane to shore for disabled persons to enjoy the waves on Marina as part of World Disability Day in Chennai on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Photo: K.V. Srinivasan/The Hindu

A vendor arranges Christmas tree for sale ahead of Christmas in south Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Since poor roads prevented the movement of the ambulance to a remote hamlet, a pregnant woman being carried in a cloth cradle in Bargur Hills in Erode district in Tamil Nadu. Photo: Special Arrangement/The Hindu

Naga tribesmen in their traditional attire during the third day of Hornbill festival at Kisama village in Kohima, Nagaland on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

